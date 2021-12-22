Rupert Grint relished reunion with 'Harry Potter' co-stars

The 33-year-old actor starred as Ron Weasley in the money-spinning film franchise, and he relished reuniting with the likes of Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”.

He shared: "Those movies were our childhoods. We grew up on those sets so it has incredible meaning to all of us.

"It's been ten years since we wrapped the last movie and we've seen each other quite a bit in-between that but not a great deal.

“So it was great to see them again and talk about it. I don't really talk or think about it a lot, so it was fun to remember."