SA muso Reanne de Klerk lends her creative prowess in US series ‘Queer As Folk’

Celebrated South African saxophonist Reanne de Klerk is cementing her name as a music editor in Hollywood’s film and television scene. Based in Los Angeles, De Klerk recently worked on the most-anticipated “Queer as Folk” reboot series, which started streaming on NBC’s Peacock platform in the US earlier this month.

The new “Queer as Folk” is a vibrant reimagining of the ground-breaking 1999 British series created by Russell T Davies, which was set in Manchester in the UK. Set in New Orleans, the new series centres around a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy. On what drew her to the project, the KwaZulu-Natal-born star, she explains: “I had already heard some murmurs about this exciting reboot and when I got a call asking if I wanted to be on it, I absolutely jumped at the opportunity.

“This is a powerful series that is so important for the queer community right now and it’s always a privilege to be able to be involved with relevant stories that will have a profound impact on a community.” Commenting on her association with the new “Queer as Folk’ project, De Klerk says she greatly valued working with composer, Jasha Klebe. “I work closely with the composer, editorial team and producers to cut the perfect songs and make sure that all the songs and composed music line up and perfectly complement and enhance the story to its maximum potential.

“It’s a really fun job. A perfect balance of my creative and technical abilities,” shares the muso. Starring Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr, the “Queer as Folk” reboot is created, written, and executive-produced by Stephen Dunn. “It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously ground-breaking series by Russell T Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch ‘Queer as Folk’ in secret,” says Dunn, in a statement.

“But so much has changed in the last 20 years, and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch ‘Queer as Folk’ alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max,” he adds. Aside from her work in Hollywood’s film industry, De Klerk is also continuing her professional career as a saxophonist. She is working on a solo performance album, which is set to release later in the year.

“I’ve just recently performed an Afro House gig in LA with ‘Ubun2u’, a DJ Sax duo, that I’m part of, to celebrate Youth Day and I’m also currently working on a tango fusion album that I’ll eventually be recording and touring in South Africa.” She is currently working as music editor on a Hallmark Christmas movie. “Then I'll be moving onto a nature documentary series for iTV, narrated by Stephen Fry,” shares the star.