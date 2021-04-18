SA paranormal series 'Dead Places' debuts on Netflix

It’s not yet Halloween but, Netflix’s new South African series “Dead Places”, released on Friday, April 16 takes viewers on a spooky supernatural journey throughout various location around the country.

“Dead Places” stars a host of great local actors like Anthony Oseyemi, who viewers will remember from his roles in “Shadow” and “Shooting Stars”, Shamilla Miller who is well-known for her roles as Riley on Netflix’s “Blood & Water”, Rea Rangaka from Mzansi Magic sitcom “The Mayor” and Dineo Rasedile, who makes her debut on the online platform.

The ghostly action-packed paranormal series will leave viewers with raised hair as it follows a paranormal detective, Will Stone, who is also an author, as he returns home for a few weeks to investigate a series of supernatural occurrences for his new book.

On his journey he meets Kelly and Joe, to form an unlikely trio, on the hunt for supernatural entities.