SA paranormal series 'Dead Places' debuts on Netflix
It’s not yet Halloween but, Netflix’s new South African series “Dead Places”, released on Friday, April 16 takes viewers on a spooky supernatural journey throughout various location around the country.
“Dead Places” stars a host of great local actors like Anthony Oseyemi, who viewers will remember from his roles in “Shadow” and “Shooting Stars”, Shamilla Miller who is well-known for her roles as Riley on Netflix’s “Blood & Water”, Rea Rangaka from Mzansi Magic sitcom “The Mayor” and Dineo Rasedile, who makes her debut on the online platform.
The ghostly action-packed paranormal series will leave viewers with raised hair as it follows a paranormal detective, Will Stone, who is also an author, as he returns home for a few weeks to investigate a series of supernatural occurrences for his new book.
On his journey he meets Kelly and Joe, to form an unlikely trio, on the hunt for supernatural entities.
Watch the trailer here:
Will secretly begins his own investigation into the death of his sister which happened 20 years ago.
With every episode leading him closer to the truth of what happened all those years ago, Will won’t stop until this mystery is solved.
Directed by Gareth Crocker and Fred Wolmarans, “Dead Places” was shot in 50 locations across South Africa including Cape Town, Joburg, the Cradle of Humankind and Thabazimbi,
“Dead Places” is streaming on Netflix.