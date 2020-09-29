SA stars cast in Netflix original Christmas mini-series 'How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding'

Netflix announced that the Ramaphakela siblings will return this festive season with their trademark humour on a new 3-part mini-series, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”. Starring some of South Africa’s well known faces like Thando Thabethe, Saint Seseli, Rami Chuene and Trevor Gumbi, the romantic comedy is filled with copious amounts of well-timed jokes. Busisiwe Lurayi stars as Tumi Sello, the family rebel and disappointment who begrudgingly joins her dysfunctional family for the first Christmas holidays in years. It is, however, not the merry return of the prodigal daughter everyone was hoping for. She manages to ruin her younger sister’s, Beauty Sello, played by Thabethe, Christmas wedding before it even takes place, and spends the next three days frantically trying to get things back on track.

Executive producer Rethabile Ramaphakela said his second collaboration with Netflix was much harder because of the global pandemic.

“Shooting during a global pandemic was very different to what we’re used to. How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is a very Covid conscious production.

“The safety of the crew and cast was paramount to being able to bring this story to life and having the support of a partner that is committed to diverse storytelling and that believes in uniquely African stories proved essential to our success.

“That we can still use our voices, talent and creativity, to bring the spirit of the holidays to audiences on a global platform like Netflix at this time, is remarkable and exemplary of the strength of this partnership,” said Ramaphakela.

The holiday special explores the all too relatable dysfunctional family whilst offering up the familiarity of class tensions within the black community.

It also stars Clementine Mosimane as Dineo Sello, Yonda Thomas as Khaya Manqele, Sandile Mahlangu as Sbu Twala, Motlatsi Mafatshe as Themba Twala, Charmaine Mtinta as Valencia Twala, Nandi Nyembe as Gogo Twala, Desmond Dube as Uncle Shadrack and Keketso Semoko as Aunt Moipone.

Rounding out the cast are breakout talents Swankie Mafoko as Lydia Twala and Lethabo Bereng as cousin Bokang, as well as Dippy Padi as Thando and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Refiloe.

With appearances by industry heavyweights Kate Normington as Candice Harden and Seputla Sebogodi as Edmund Mokoena.