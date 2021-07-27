Sarah Ferguson snubbed by 'The Crown' bosses

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, wrote to “The Crown” bosses suggesting she could help out with her character, but her offer was declined. The Duchess of York's 1986 marriage to Prince Andrew featured in the fourth series of the Netflix regal drama - with Jessica Aquilina playing her opposite Tom Byrne as her now ex-husband - and the 61-year-old royal was keen to help out.

Sarah wrote to The Crown's executive producer Andy Harries suggesting her services, but her offer was declined. She told Town & Country Magazine: "I said to him, 'Why can’t I help my character?' "

Despite the snub, Sarah recently admitted she "loved" seeing her wedding in the series. Speaking in January, she said: "I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent. "I loved the way they put my wedding in as well."

The duchess is also a big fan of Netflix hit “Bridgerton”. She said: "I adored 'Bridgerton' so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I’m obsessed with it. "I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up.