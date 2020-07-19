'Seriously Single' sees Black women navigate the modern dating world

In a captivating new local film, “Seriously Single”, women of colour navigate the world of present day dating. The comedy, featuring popular actors Fulu Mugovhani, Tumi Morake, Bohang Moeko, and Yonda Thomas, will be released on Friday, July 31 across the globe on streaming platform Netflix. Set in Johannesburg, “Seriously Single”, follows serial monogamist Dineo played by Fulu Mugovhani, as she navigates the modern-day dating world alongside her best friend and partner in crime, the commitment-phobe Noni played by Tumi Morake. When Dineo meets Lunga (Bohang Moeko) who appears to be the man of her dreams, she begins to uncover what she wants in life and love, as Noni unfolds her own story with Max (Yonda Thomas), the bar owner with a heart of gold. The wonderfully comedic misadventures of Dineo and Noni shows the beautiful power of having strong friendships. Produced by Burnt Onion productions, this new title is part of Netflix’s strategy to intentionally amplify African voices and stories for a global audience.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Netflix as we share our latest project with the world. As a seasoned production company, we relish this new adventure as we extend ourselves outside of Africa into the world. It truly is a time for Africa to own its voice and we’re honoured to be part of this significant movement”, said producers and co-directors Rethabile and Katleho Ramaphakela.

The film is a product of the Emerging Black Filmmakers Transformation Fund jointly pioneered by the South African National Film and Video Foundation, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Industrial Development Corporation, and now a part of Netflix's fast-growing slate of African content.

Morake’s return to Netflix’s screens as the first African female to have her own stand-up comedy special, rings true to the themes presented in “Seriously Single” that empowers women of colour navigating this modern world of life and love.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s director of licensing and co-productions in Africa said with every quality local title licensed, Netflix comes closer to its goal of homing the best-in-class African content.

“Our acquisition of “Seriously Single” will not only contribute towards the growth in diversity, genre variety and quality of African content on the service but also demonstrate the opportunities available for content creators across the continent to collaborate with us to take their great quality content to a global audience,” said Amadasun.

On launch day, Friday, July 31, rom-com fans worldwide can look forward to watching "Seriously Single" in a massive virtual watch party. The lead actors Fulu, Tumi, Bohang, and Yonda will be joined by co-stars in celebration as the world salutes black excellence.

Watch the trailer here: