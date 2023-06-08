‘Sex and the City’ writer Candace Bushnell hails Kim Cattrall's comeback as ‘the greatest thing’

“Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell says Kim Cattrall’s return to the franchise is “the greatest thing”. The writer said she was happy that Cattrall was coming back after she declined to be involved in the first season of the spin-off to the 1990s HBO series alongside her fellow co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, Cynthia Nixon, 57, and Kristin Davis, 58.

Bushnell told Page Six: “When I heard the news, I was happy and surprised.” She said that a lot of people miss her fiery PR character and friendship with fellow characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The author added: “The fans love Kim, and I think it will be great for the show. There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle.”

“Carrie Diaries” writer Bushnell also said she believes the latest batch of episodes “will be a great season” after Cattrall’s return was announced.