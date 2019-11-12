If you're a fan the show, "Sex Education" on Netflix, then you will be happy to know that the second season will be out in 2020 with a further eight episodes.
In a recap on season 1, Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.
In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.
Maeve and Aimee’s BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched "the Untouchables". Eric notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.
Adam is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.