'Sex Education' returning in 2020









Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa. Picture: Netflix If you're a fan the show, "Sex Education" on Netflix, then you will be happy to know that the second season will be out in 2020 with a further eight episodes. In a recap on season 1, Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo. Maeve and Aimee’s BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched "the Untouchables". Eric notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention. Adam is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.

Lily has hit pause on her sexual endeavours to focus on her creative talents and finds a new found friend in Ola.

Jackson is forced to flex his mental rather than physical muscle and is still buckling under the pressure from his parents to succeed.

Jean and Jakob’s relationship is discovered and they have to learn how to operate as a blended family. Jean forms an unlikely connection with Mrs Groff and a friendship between the two women begins to form.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells amongst others.

*"Sex Education" season 1 is available on Netflix.