'Sex in Afrikaans' Brady and Tracy Fortuin reveal their new sexual discovery

“Sex in Afrikaans” is the newest eye-opening documentary series on Showmax, and it has audiences intrigued. “Sex in Afrikaans” follows clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels as he helps four Afrikaans couples and two singles to have shameless discussions about their sex lives for the first time publicly.

With six episodes that focus on sex workers, sex toys, porn, swinging, BDSM and fetishes, respectively, the groundbreaking Showmax Original is a mind-expanding tour of what your neighbours and co-workers get up to behind closed doors. Married couple Brady and Tracy Fortuin are both pastor's kids, and they are open about loving sex. It seems that their great sex is what made Brady want to put a ring on it. “We decided to do the show because we are pretty open about our sex life, and I think everyone who knows us, knows that. We do not really have hang-ups or things we don’t talk about,” Tracy explained.

Being on “Sex in Afrikaans” was quite the learning experience for the liberal couple. “We thought we were liberal until we got to all the toys and the rooms while filming ’Sex in Afrikaans’. Yoh! There is a lot of latex!” says Brady. The toys may have given them a bit of a shock in the beginning, but they did find something that appealed to them.

“Before we appeared on the show, I never thought we would be interested in flogging - until my wife and I started playing with the material on the show,” Brady admits. “We discovered, ‘Hey, it's not bad; it's actually quite nice!’ So now we're floggers.” Tracy advises people to explore and it doesnt need to be something. “Even if it's just a little thing like buying a toy or doing a little sexting. Send him a message other than just, ‘Bring milk and sugar.’

“Explore, communicate and just be consensual with everything. “There are so many ways to explore. That's what ’Sex in Afrikaans’ shows: everyone has a little tiger inside them; everyone has a secret flogger inside them.” Viewers are clearly loving the documentary series, and proving that by tuning in.The documentary series even set a new record for the most first-day views of any Afrikaans title on Showmax ever, ahead of “Devilsdorp”.