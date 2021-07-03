'Sex/Life' is a 2.0 version of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

With a titillating title like “Sex/Life”, how could viewers resist tuning in? A friend of mine has been drooling over the eye-candy in the series and a particular shower scene. If you watched it, you know the one I’m talking about.

I’m on episode three at the moment. And I’m intrigued by the debate on social media. It’s clearly the kind of show that you either love or hate. Of course, the outcome is dependent on how you relate to the protagonist, Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), an affluent suburban housewife. A mother to two beautiful little ones, Billie is concerned by the fact that her sex life with her strait-laced investment banker husband, Cooper Connelly (Mike Vogel), has nosedived.

Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly in “Sex/Life“. Picture: Sophie Giraud/Netflix As such, she starts fantasising about her steamy and adventurous relationship with her ex Brad Simon (Adam Demos), a successful music producer with serious daddy issues. I should also mention that he is a bonafide bad boy. And we all know how that goes... And so Billie, feeling terribly unsatisfied in her marriage, starts penning her experiences with Brad down.

And an unwitting Cooper stumbles across her confession, so to speak, on her laptop. The truth, as bitter a pill as it is to swallow, becomes a twisted game of seduction, jealousy and desire and tests Billie and Cooper’s marriage in the biggest way. Unlike “The Affair” where you got to understand the characters' reasons for bad choices, the premise here is fuelled by lustful intentions and temptation.

Sarah Shahi with Margaret Odette (Sasha Snow). Picture: Netflix Billie wants to have her cake and eat it. Is it worth sacrificing a lifetime of happiness for a moment of pleasure? That is the question. Her BFF Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette) cautions Billie against acting on her impulses but it falls on deaf ears. Bottom line, viewers aren’t tuning into for a deeper analogy of Billie’s risky behavior. The appeal lies more in it being a 2.0 version of “Fifty Shades of Grey”. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink!