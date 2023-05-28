Shade is thrown as Nick Cannon’s 8th baby mama joins the cast of ‘Selling Sunset’ 6

WARNING: This story contains season 6 spoilers. Christine Quinn may have exited the building ahead of ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 but the drama certainly hasn’t left with her.

If anything, it’s taken up residence at The Oppenheim Group, especially with Bre Tiesi (Nick Cannon’s 8th baby mama) and Nicole Young joining the cast. Nicole has made cameos on the show before. And, boy oh boy, did s*** go down this season. Let’s start with Chrishell Stause, who is no longer smiling and biting her tongue when people rub her up the wrong way. This time, she’s going for the jugular.

And Nicole is on the receiving end. But she deserved all of Chrishell’s clap backs. Nicole was a shit-stirrer from the get-go. She started off by making comments about how Jason Oppenheim was better off without Chrishell in his life. She felt that she wasn’t a good fit for him. Bre Tiesi in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 And she was all for him being with his much-younger German model girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk. She was unrelenting in conveying her feelings on what was still a sensitive topic and it made those close to Chrishell uncomfortable.

But she didn’t stop there. No, she needed to rant to any ear (willing or unwilling). And so she dredged up an incident from several years back where she shared a listing with Chrishell, who was a newcomer to the real estate industry. She vented about Jason only giving Chrishell (who was still married to Justin Hartley at the time) the listing because he was crushing on her. When Chrishell got wind of the trash-talk, she pulled Nicole aside and, well, let’s just say the gloves came off.

Unfortunately, it happened at Chelsea Lazkani’s property showing and she was far from impressed with the two of them. But the beefing was unrelenting. And Chrishell was having none of it. It ended in tears for Nicole but she deserved it for poking the bear. Since the show premiered, Chrishell’s fans have been harassing her to the point where Nicole had to reach out to her to ask her to intervene, which she did.

In case you are wondering about where this animosity towards Chrishell was coming from, Nicole ((Jason’s ex from a long time ago), now apparently happily married, felt that Chrishell’s presence in Jason’s life led to him cutting Nicole short whenever she tried to interact with him. Personally, this whole situation smacks of sour grapes on Nicole’s part and her facial expressions proved it. Moving on to Bre. She came in with a no-nonsense attitude. Her guard was up and she wasn’t prepared to suffer fools. I think Chelsea missed the memo.

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause bury the past in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Picture: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 In the alpha battle, Chelsea tried to take the lead. But Bre left her in the dust with her celebrity clientele and jaw-dropping track record. Chelsea got messy when she questioned Bre’s family dynamics. And she threw shade at the new mother over an incident she witnessed where Bre was completely blindsided by news about another one of Nick’s baby mamas. And a heavily-pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa, who has since given birth to a beautiful baby boy, felt like Bre needed to know what Chelsea was saying about her.

Meanwhile, Jason is cocooned in a love bubble. To his credit though, he is nothing but loving and supportive towards Chrishell and her romance with G-Flip. Mary, another former girlfriend of Jason’s and still his bestie, tries to keep the peace going. Aside from filling in for Jason, she attempts to calm the tensions between some of the women. But with such headstrong personalities, it isn’t easy.

Emma and Chrishell’s friendship is evident. Chelsea, in trying to find her place, also befriends Emma. But I’m not sure about those crocodile tears and mummy issues over abandonment holding much water. But maybe it’s just me! And Amanza Smith has a health scare, which leaves her in a different mindset over all the petty squabbles.