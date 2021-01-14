Showmax announces first Kenyan original series

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Showmax has joined forces with CANAL+ on a new series Crime & Justice, a gritty police procedural and legal show set in Nairobi. The show features a heavy-weight cast with Sarah Hassan and Alfred Munyua starring as Makena and Silas – the two detectives at the heart of the topical show that follows one ripped-from-the-headlines case per episode, all the way through to the courtroom verdict. “When I first read the script, I loved the delivery and realness of Silas as a character. It’s not exaggerated and he’s no Rambo hero; he just tackles his cases in the normal way. I found a very real edge with this script, and I hope I’ll do justice to the role,” says Munyua. Hassan says she is looking forward to playing a detective for the first time in her career. “This is a very different character; I’ve never played anything like Makena before. It’s very exciting to get a character that makes me grow as an actor.”

Crime & Justice is directed and produced by Adam Neutzsky-Wulff, whose slate of films and series include All The Little Things We Kill, starring Elizabeth Marvel, and You Are Here, starring Teen Choice nominee Jason Dohring.

“We are fundamentally an African business and are invested in telling African stories that reflect the lives, languages and cultures of the continent.

“We believe in African talent and look forward to shining the international spotlight on not only Kenyan stars, but the Kenyan technical industry’s capabilities,” says Yolisa Phahle, chief executive of MultiChoice Connected Video.

She said: “We believe that streaming video is a powerful way to deliver these shared stories. This is one of many more Showmax Originals we have in the pipeline across Africa.”

Crime & Justice follows the announcement of the first CANAL+ and MultiChoice co-production in 2020, Blood Psalms, which will premiere on Showmax this year.

Based on ancient African mythology, Blood Psalms is an epic 10-part series that chronicles the rise to power of a fierce teen princess, Zazi (Bokang Phelane), who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas, and the wrath of the gods.

Crime & Justice comes to Showmax and CANAL+ this year.