Showmax to get a new African mythology epic, 'Blood Psalms'

A new era of African storytelling has been ushered in, thanks to a groundbreaking co-production deal struck between global broadcasting TV operator CANAL+ and MultiChoice Group. The partnership will bring to life a 10-part epic known as “Blood Psalms” - which is based on South Africa’s pre-colonial mythology – that will be broadcast in 2021 on Showmax. “This massive co-production highlights Showmax’s commitment to a dynamic approach to superior quality content. We can’t wait to present our exquisite view on African mythology to a global audience,” said Yolisa Pahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment & Connected Video. “As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, the partnership with CANAL+ also creates an environment that is ripe for invaluable skills exchange between the South African and French production teams.”

A scene from Blood Psalms. Picture: Supplied

Shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and North West provinces, Blood Psalms tells the powerful story of a fierce teenage African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.

Echoing Pahle’s sentiment is Fabrice Faux, Chief Content Officer of CANAL+ International, who said, “We are very pleased to partner with Showmax for the co-production of ’Blood Psalms’.

“This African story, inspired by a Xhosa legend, will carry our viewers into mythological and epic adventures.

“With an outstanding directing and production team and a talented cast, ’Blood Psalms’ promises to be a big phenomenon that will resonate in all of Africa and internationally!”

Award-winning creative duo Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T Qubeka are the brains behind the series.

The team, as producers and co-owners of Yellowbone Entertainment, bring “Blood Psalms” to life after the successful big screen premiere of their hit boxing movie “Knuckle City” earlier this year.

“Blood Psalms” enlists the cream of the crop in local talent to tell a story that explores and preserves Africa’s rich heritage.

It will star Bokang Phelane, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Hlubi Mboya, Zikhona Sodlaka and Warren Masemola.