Slee and fans of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ feel Jojo and Nonku deserve each other

This season TikToker Jojo Robinson is on a roll to stir things up on “The Real Housewives of Durban”. Nonku’s friendship with newcomer Slee has created a little issue between the trio. Jojo is rather upset that Slee allegedly told her husband that she's single and he should hook her up with a rich man, which she denies.

Jojo and Slee had a meet-up to iron out their differences, where nothing was straightened, and they agreed to disagree. Jojo did apologise for reacting in a high-pitched voice at Sorisha’s event but Slee, who was hardly interested in the meet-up, maintained her conversation with Calvin has been misinterpreted and attempted to give her version of what happened. Things between Nonku and Slee seemed to be neutral with them trying to navigate the new dynamics of their friendship with the introduction of Jojo.

After Jojo went to spill the tea about the conversation that happened at Annie’s lady’s get-together to Nonku, things took an ugly turn. It’s never a good idea to discuss someone when they are not around as you never know how your words will be interpreted, which is exactly what followed where Slee is concerned. Nonku shared with Jojo at their meet-up that she is sensing and also dreamt that Slee is not saying really good things about her but she could be wrong.

Jojo was quick to let her friend know that she is not wrong and that when Nonku’s man came up and Slee was making faces and said “if Nonku is happy, I’ll just, like be happy but until she’s not happy.” After Jojo's revelation, Nonku, of course, felt that Slee was being two-faced and they decided to have an intervention about the situation, which did not end well. Jojo’s tactics have viewers wondering is she really a friend or a foe?