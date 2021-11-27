So 'Squid Game' was your first Korean drama, what next?

So like millions of people around the world, “Squid Game” was the first South Korean drama you watched. And now, you have been sucked into a world of curiosity and need to know what next to watch. Worry not, I am here to help. When “Squid Game” launched on Netflix this year, no one could have anticipated that it would go on to break world records.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix, The series revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. The title of the series draws from a similarly named Korean children's game. The series became the first Korean drama to top Netflix's top ten weekly most-watched TV show charts globally.

It reached number one in 94 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Netflix estimated that “Squid Game” had drawn over 111 million member households worldwide after 17 days of availability, and over 142 million member households after 28 days, surpassing the 82 million that “Bridgerton” had received in its first 28 days in December 2020, and becoming the service's most-watched series at its launch. While “Squid Game” introduced us to a Korean children’s game, other popular K-Drama’s have introduced viewers the world over to Korean food, drinks, music and culture.

The Korean fantasy does not stop at “Squid Game”, here is a list of other K-Drama’s you can get into. Be warned though, this particular genre of shows can be addictive and if after a few series you want to visit South Korea, airfares are on you. Crash Landing On You

This is where it all started for me. Starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye. “CLOY” is about a successful South Korean businesswoman and chaebol heiress who, while paragliding in Seoul, South Korea, is swept up in a sudden storm, crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ, and meets an army captain in the Korean People's Army who decides he will help her hide.

Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries. This series is so good I watched it twice. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Lee Young-joon (played by Park Seo-joon) is the vice-chairman of a major corporation. His world is shaken when, one day, his highly-capable secretary, Kim Mi-so ( played by Park Min-young), announces that she will resign from her position after working for Lee Young-joon for nine years. Young-joon then decides to do whatever he can after talking to his best friend, who happens to be a board director in his company, to make sure Mi-so stays by his side.

With a number of twists and turns, this show is as unpredictable as most K-Dramas. Mine

A little bit of escapism into the world of the ultra-rich never hurt anyone. The series takes a glimpse into the high society lifestyle and follows strong and ambitious women who are trying to find the real 'mine'. Seo Hi-soo (played by Lee Bo-young), a former top actress and now the second daughter-in-law of Hyowon Group, and Jung Seo-hyun (played by Kim Seo-hyung), the first daughter-in-law of Hyowon Group, are trying to find their true identities.

The series is dramatic from the first episode and a major highlight is the fashion. The wardrobe department spared no costs. Hellbound

“Hellbound” is a dark fantasy series directed by Yeon Sang-ho, based on his own webtoon of the same name. The series is an original Netflix release about supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to Hell. It stars Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah and Yang Ik-june. The series is currently at the top of the most-watched series on Netflix.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay In this fairy tale, an empathetic health care worker (played by Kim Soo-hyun) with a tragic past meets a children’s book author (played by Seo Yea-ji) with a personality disorder.

As the two get to know each other, they form a slow-burning romance that helps them both emotionally heal and move forward. The New York Times named this romantic drama series one of "The Best International Shows of 2020." Vincenzo

This action-packed 2021 drama series stars Song Joong-ki as the title character alongside Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon. At the age of eight, Park Joo-hyung (Song Joong-ki) was adopted by an Italian family.