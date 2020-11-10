Sophie Lichaba talks battle with diabetes and cyberbullies on 'Hashtags Africa'

Lifestyle talk show “Hashtags Africa” is among the first television shows to be showcasing the new streaming platform, TelkomONE. This comes after the recent announcement that Telkom and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) had joined forces and are set to launch a new streaming channel. “Hashtags Africa” is a fun and energetic lifestyle talk show conceptualised and executive produced by media personality Jarred Doyle. The show is co-hosted by legendary actress and producer Sophie Lichaba, beauty guru Francois Louw, radio personality Mantsoe Out and media celebrity TV personality Jarred Doyle. The show tackles everyday issues faced by the millennial generation.

In the first episode of the show Lichaba gets candid about her struggle with diabetes and online bullying, Francois Louw shares his painful breakup experiences and Mantsoe Pout dives into her decision not to have children.

“Hashtags Africa” host Sophie Lichaba, Francois Louw Jarred Doyle and Mantsoe Pout. Picture: Supplied

This is only a tip of the exciting adventure in store for Mzansi.

Some of the local who will make their appearance on the show include Ayanda Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Lesego Semenya aka LesDaChef, Kelly Khumalo and Tumi Morake.

Commenting on the show the former “Generations” actress said: "Hashtags was a great journey and I was excited to be part of such a great show - to everyone who will be seeing the show for the first time, you are in for a treat."

Echoing Lichaba's statements, Louw enthused: "Just when you thought it was over - we are back in your face again. I know everyone will enjoy this show as much as we did."

"I'm very excited for a new audience to see the show and get excited by the content again.

“This show proves that South Africans are a creative, energetic and honest nation that have authentic stories to tell," added Doyle.

