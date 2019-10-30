Every season of "Lockdown" introduces a new character and this time it’s Sophie Lichaba, aka Sophie Ndaba, who became a household name in South Africa during her two-decade-long starring role as the feisty receptionist Queen Moroka in the SABC1 soapie Generations.
The multi-award-winning actress joins one of the most impressive casts on South African television. At the SAFTAs this year, four of the six drama acting nominations for women went to Lockdown cast members, Dawn Thandeka King won best actress as Mazet, ahead of her co-star Zola Nombona as Monde (and International Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu), while Lorcia Cooper won best supporting actress as Tyson, ahead of her co-star Pamela Nomvete as Governor Deborah Banda.
Since losing a noticeable amount of weight last year due to diabetes, Sophie’s been reported dead on social media repeatedly, most recently as she started filming Lockdown last week.
The SAFTA winner is unfazed by the fake news, Sophie said, “I’m just excited to be tackling such a challenging role on one of the biggest shows in the country.”
Season five hits screens on 31 January next year only on Showmax.