Sorry ’Lizzie McGuire’ fans, Hilary Duff confirms reboot has been cancelled

Hilary Duff has confirmed the proposed ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot will not be moving forward. The 33-year-old actress starred as the titular character in the hit Disney Channel series from 2001 until 2004, and had been due to revisit the popular role in a brand new revival of the series, which was announced by Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, in August last year. However, after two episodes of the show were already filmed, original creator Terri Minsky left over creative differences in February, and the series was dropped by Disney+. And although Hilary had remained hopeful that the reboot would be moved to Hulu so that they could explore more mature storylines on the show, the actress has now confirmed the show has been axed completely, and will not be moving forward. On Instagram, Hilary posted: “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.

“I want any reboot of ‘Lizzie’ to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.”

When Disney initially dropped the reboot earlier this year, Hilary had taken to social media to assure fans she was working hard to get the show picked up elsewhere

She said at the time: “Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again. (sic)”