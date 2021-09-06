‘Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo’ explores the spiritual aspect of getting organised

When it comes to tidying, are you a hoarder, neat freak (maybe, borderline OCD) or do you prefer organised chaos? For those that prefer a more organised home, you’ve probably heard of or read Marie Kondo’s books.

The Japanese author, who has four best-selling organising books under her belt, also made her foray into the streaming platform with Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”. And now she’s back with “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”, a three-episode series. Her KonMari method of cataloguing one’s belongings takes time as you, after choosing to hold on to the things that spark joy, then need to organise them.

There’s also a spiritual aspect attached to the process, which is evident on the show where Kondo welcomes the space first. Marie Kondo, second from left, works with a father and son who own an organic plant and garden design business in California, in the first episode of her new Netflix show, ‘Sparking Joy’. Picture: Netflix In this series, she helps people strike a balance between their work and home life. Of course, it’s natural to find some of them getting sentimental about things during the declutter. But Kondo, in her sweet-natured way, is able to coax them into making a decision.