'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' to premiere on Disney+

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is to premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

It has been announced that an animated series from Lucasfilm will be available on the streaming service in 2021.

The new series will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch, which were first introduced to fans in "The Clone Wars"". The Bad Batch - which is a special squad of clones who are genetically different from their brothers in the Clone Arm.





Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said: "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series.





"While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."