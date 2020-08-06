Step out the box with these 5 global shows

Why not step outside the box with these unique shows from around the globe. “White Lines” - stream on Netflix In this British crime thriller the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister then returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge. “Joko Ya Hao” - stream on Showmax

Produced in South African and inspired by the life of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the 30-minute short film, Joko Ya Hao (“My Load”) tells the story of Nozizwe, a deeply spiritual Christian woman whose convictions lead her to defy the gender norms of the 1950s and those who believe women don’t belong in politics, leaving her village in Gracetown to fight the oppressive regime and seek help for her people.

Nominated for a 2020 SAFTA, “Joko Ya Hao” is directed by SAFTA-winner Mmabatho Montsho and stars SAMA-winning songstress Simphiwe Dana.

“Norsemen” - stream on Netflix

In this Norwegian comedy, the residents of an 8th-century Viking village experience political rivalry, social change and innovations that upend their culture and way of life.

The story covers the life of Vikings in the town of Norheim and them dealing with day-to-day life and conflict of varying comedic degrees.

As the series progresses, disputes with neighboring villages, including a rival tribe led by the ruthless Jarl Varg, and the efforts of a Roman slave, Rufus, to modernize Norheim's culture result in ongoing conflicts.

“Sol Family” - stream on Showmax from August 10

This east African new reality series will give viewers the front seat to the behind the scenes and bring to the forefront the people and the work that goes behind the hit-making machine that is “Sol Generation”.

The show will explore the lives of band members Bienaime Alusa, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno, Savara Mudigi as well as the stars of Sol Generation; Nviiri and Bensoul and the team behind their management that makes the magic happen.

The show delves deep into the music-making process as well as the elements of their personal lives that make them tick.

“Big Brother Naija: Lockdown” - all day live on Showmax

In season 5 of the highly popular “Big Brother” franchise, Nigerian version, don’t miss a second of the drama, diary room confessions, steamy shower moments, Friday night games and Saturday party rocking.

Showmax has a 24 hour live stream available for superfans.

During the live eviction shows every Sunday, each housemate will have to nominate one of the bottom four housemates with the least public votes.