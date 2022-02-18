'Stranger Things' season 4 will be split into two halves

Keeping fans on their toes since the announcement of a new season, Netflix has finally released new posters of the fourth season of the much-loved sci-fi horror drama “Stranger Things”, revealing that the upcoming season will be split into two halves. The makers of “Stranger Things” have been teasing fans about season 4 for quite some time now. After the teasers, the makers have now unveiled new posters of the thriller show featuring David Harbour and Brett Gelman.

The news posters also revealed that “Stranger Things 4” Volume 1 will premiere on May 27, with Volume 2 to follow on July 1. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, credited as the Duffer Brothers, also confirmed the same in a letter to fans posted on Netflix's blog. That letter also included the huge news that the show has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

"With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, 'Stranger Things 4' was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. “Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can't wait to share it with you," the Duffer Brothers wrote. 001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket. pic.twitter.com/NO4NHRLVDs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022 They continued, "Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes.

“Volume One will release on May 27; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1. So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's better than ever. It's also the beginning of the end." The official description for “Stranger Things” season 4 obtained by Variety reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down." Season 4 of the sci-fi series will launch after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The third season dropped on Netflix nearly three years ago on July 4, 2019.

The streamer dropped several teasers during its absence, and in the most recent one, released in November, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) were adjusting to their new lives in California, where they moved at the end of the third season after the (apparent) death of Chief Hopper (David Harbour). Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger. During a climactic standoff between the Hawkins friend group and the Russians to stop the gate to the Upside Down from being reopened, Hopper sacrificed himself, leaving Joyce (Winona Ryder) to kill the malevolent Mind Flayer and save the town of Hawkins.

Eleven also seemed to lose her supernatural powers, and a post-credits scene showed the Russians interrogating an unnamed 'American', which was later revealed to be a very alive Hopper. “Stranger Things” has been a fan and critic favourite show with 31 Emmys nods, winning six in the creative arts categories.