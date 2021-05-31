'Survivor SA' snatched up by overseas streaming service

“Survivor SA: Immunity Island” has delighted Australian streaming service, 10 Play, who will add the thrilling reality game show to their online offering.

The first episode of season eight will air on M-Net on Thursday, June 3 at 7.30pm and will stream on 10 Play express from South Africa at the same time.

Jan du Plessis, channel director for M-Net Channels, said: “It’s a tribute to the quality of our show that ”Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island“ has been picked up – with the commitment to stream it in line with the SA broadcasts,” said du Plessis.

Creative producer and series director at Afrokaans Film & Television, Leroux Botha, says: “In ’Survivor South Africa’ our castaways push themselves beyond their limits over 39 days to outwit, outplay and outlast the others and has gained international traction on the back of our relatable characters, great storylines and excellent editing,” he says.

The season was shot over two months in a production bubble on the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast.

Host Nico Panagio says fans are in for a mind-blowing season with plenty of twists, turns and thrills that will make it even better than the last.

“Every season is a huge deal, and this time around is no exception. It’s completely mind-blowing and castaways really hit the ground running from the minute they stepped foot on the island,” said Panagio.

“It’s always exciting when contestants think they have it all figured out and then the game twists and turns and their decisions have consequences. It really ups the ante and makes for great viewing.”

”Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island“ will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Thursday June 3 at 7.30pm.