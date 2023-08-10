Taking its cue from Netflix, Disney+ plans to crack down on password sharing

The streaming giant boasts more than 150 million subscribers worldwide, but the company believes a "significant" number of its users are sharing passwords and therefore only paying for one account, so it is set to combat the problem over the course of the coming year.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger said: "We will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies and roll out tactics to drive monetization.

“While it is likely you’ll see some impact in calendar 24, it’s possible that... the work will not be completed within the calendar year."

Iger went on to add that the issue of password sharing is a "priority" for the streaming service, which gives users access to more than 40,000 hours of content with classic films, Disney Channel sitcoms and original series such as 'The Mandalorian' all available to stream on demand.