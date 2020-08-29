Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers stir emotions in 'The Kissing Booth 2'

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers are the newcomers shaking things up in “The Kissing Booth 2”. Let’s just say, much has transpired since the first movie, where Elle Evans (Joey King) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) became a couple. Now he’s at college and she is back at high school, as a senior. Their long-distance relationship is not without its challenges. The fresh faces shed light on their characters and what fans of the franchise can expect. Cast as the dreamy Marco Peña: Zakhar Perez said: “Marco brings a different energy to this world that was already been established. Elle is now in a relationship with this college kid and a high school kid offers a different set of values and morals.

“So it’s really really cool, Marco coming in and sharing Elle’s musical abilities and championing her throughout the film. He brings a lot more love and compassion to her life.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop in The Kissing Booth sequel. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, Richardson-Sellers, who plays Chloe Winthrop, is hot, intelligent and Noah’s new BFF.

“It was such a dream (getting the part) because I love playing strong women, who are celebrated for their intelligence as much as their beauty. She is exactly that.

“She is book smart, she’s such a sweetheart. She’s one of the guys as much as she’s one of the girls.

“She can play anyone at a pool table and she’s just this strong, vivid personality.

“She comes in and Noah immediately becomes best friends with her. And as they are doing this long relationship, you can see Ella start to question if there is something more.”

Although the movie is set in Los Angeles, it was mostly shot in Cape Town.

Zakhar Perez admitted: “It was my first time, Macy had shot there before. So she kind of had the upper hand, which is nice because she had all the recommendations and all the restaurants mapped out for us.

“And the people are just the best. On the weekends, we went down to the Cape of Good Hope, we just had the best time.”

His elated co-star chipped in: “I’ve met so many people who have become lifelong friends. We would just venture around. We also learned so much.

“I did quite a lot of outreach work with this amazing organisation called the Triangle Project.

“It was really getting into the townships, meeting people and having conversations. It was deeply inspiring. I’m obsessed with South Africa. I love it.”

With both actors being new to the franchise, he admitted: “Oh man, it was kind of intimidating coming into a well-oiled machine.

“A movie that had done so well, was so well-known around the world. Travelling with Joey and Joel (Courtney). Getting to South Africa, we were mobbed.

“ I really wasn’t sure that was mine and Macy’s future. Not being able to walk through an airport or mall and not get mobbed.

“But it was just so rewarding because we became a family really quickly and we fell in love with each other and we became each other’s support systems.”

Richardson-Sellers added: “And I think the beautiful thing is being in the second film, they’ve already established everyone and they have done all the hard work with winning over the fan base deciding what the tone of the film is.

“We just got the easy role, coming in when everything was a huge success. Everyone was so welcoming.

“Obviously, it is nerve-wracking being the new kid but everyone just opened up their arms to us. And Vince (Marcello) was fantastic and he made us feel right at home instantly.”

In “Kissing Booth 2”, Elle has to make some tough decisions. Aside from trying really hard not to come across as a jealous girlfriend over Chloe, she is also drawn to her dashing new classmate, Marco.

*“The Kissing Booth 2” is currently streaming on Netflix.