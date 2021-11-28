'Temptation Island SA' reunion reveals secrets of infidelity and more

The most anticipated “Temptation Island SA” reunion got tongues wagging when the reality show’s two-part reunion episode hit the top spot on social media. Based on the Banijay-owned hit reality format, “Temptation Island SA” followed four couples at a crossroads in their relationship, where they had to mutually decide if they were ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives, or go their separate ways.

Three couples Justin and Estelle, Sifiso and Musa, and Precious Khumalo and Grant Manuel all left hand in hand. But fans weren’t shocked when MJ Maponya decided to leave with his newly found girlfriend Bontle, instead of Nthabiseng. The reunion episode revealed some more shocking news when Nthabiseng Nthabi made claims that MJ cheated on Bontle with her.

When MJ and Nthabiseng walked into the Island, they were confident that their relationship would stand the test of time. It was not long before MJ started flirting with Bontle, and the pair fell head over heels, leaving Nthabiseng shattered. Nthabiseng alleged that after leaving the island, alone, MJ stalked and harassed and cheated on Bontle with her, but MJ denied the allegations. Justin and Estelle, and Sifiso and Musa, are engaged.

At the reunion, Justin Fritz and Estelle Langa announced that they’d passed the test and are engaged, as did Sifiso Ndlazi and Musa Qubinkomo. Soon after the big announcement, Angelique Samuels alleged that, after the show had ended, she met with Justin at a park and they kissed. Dimpho Khoabane also alleged that she kissed Sifiso in the bathroom away from the cameras.