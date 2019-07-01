The cast of Power. Picture: Supplied

From the American hit drama series "Power" to the action-packed crime drama "Warrior" to the HBO adaptation of an Israeli TV series "Euphoria" and the 1832 drama series "Gentleman Jack" and so much more, these shows are bound to keep you warm this winter. Chernobyl

Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster.

Directed by Johan Renck (Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead), the five-part miniseries stars Emmy nominee Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men), People’s Choice nominee Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia, Good Will Hunting) and Oscar nominee Emily Watson (Hilary and Jackie, Breaking the Waves).

Good Trouble Season 1

In this spinoff from the multi-award-winning The Fosters, Callie (six-time Teen Choice nominee Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Foster (three-time Teen Choice nominee Cierra Ramirez) move to Los Angeles and begin their lives as young adults.

Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the legal system clerking for a federal judge. Faced with new neighbours, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels.

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Season 2

The story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) - two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

Power Season 5

Season five picks up with James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) in a dangerous alliance with his former drug partner and brother-in-arms Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) and mortal enemy Kanan Stark (50 Cent).

(Spoiler alert) As Ghost mourns the death of his daughter Raina, he searches for vengeance and throws himself into his work, reaching new, professional heights. But with this newfound publicity, his quest for blood threatens to dismantle his legitimate legacy.

Warrior Season 1

Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century.

The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful organised crime families.

Filmed in Cape Town, the show is based on an idea by martial arts legend Bruce Lee and is created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee), with Fast and Furious director Justin Lin as an executive producer.

Euphoria - Zendaya series

An HBO adaptation of an Israeli TV series of the same name, Euphoria has been described as "Kids meets Trainspotting."

Zendaya (K.C. Undercover, Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman) stars as a drug-addicted 17-year-old named Rue, opposite the likes of Maude Apatow (This Is 40, Knocked Up) and Eric Dane (aka McSteamy in Grey’s Anatomy).

Writers Guild of America nominee Sam Levinson (Wizard of Lies) wrote the screenplay, while Drake is one of the executive producers.

Gentleman Jack

Set in 1832, Gentleman Jack focuses on real-life English landowner Anne Lister (BAFTA Award winner Suranne Jones from Doctor Foster) and her determination to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening her coal mines and marrying well.

However, the charismatic, single-minded Lister who dresses in black from head-to-toe and has charmed her way into high society has, no intention of marrying a man.

Instead, she is determined to stay true to her nature by marrying Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle from Peaky Blinders and Bodyguard), a sheltered heiress who happens to be a seriously wealthy woman.

Younger Season 6

The cat is out of the bag about Liza’s age and her relationship with Charles, so they all live happily after, right? Not a chance…

From the creator of Sex & The City, Younger is a hit romcom set in the publishing industry. Sutton Foster and Miriam Schor were nominated for Critics Choice awards as Liza and Diana, while Hilary Duff was up for People’s Choice and Teen Choice awards as Kelsey.

The Handmaid's Tale: Season 3

June (two-time Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss) finds herself once again in Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States.

Gilead has returned to ‘traditional values,’ with women treated as property of the state. Despite the overwhelming odds, June is struggling to strike back against the regime… Season 1 was based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel of the same name, which won the first Arthur C. Clarke Award.

Big Little Lies Season 2

On the surface, in the tranquil seaside town of Monterey, California, everything seems the same. The mothers continue to dote, the husbands support, the children remain adorable and the houses are just as beautiful.

But the night of the school fundraiser changed all that, leaving the community reeling as the ‘Monterey Five’ – Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie – bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

Season 2 has a new director in Oscar winner Andrea Arnold, while three-time Oscar winner and four-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep joins the star-studded cast of Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, Golden Globe winner Laura Dern, People’s Choice winner Shailene Woodley and Teen Choice nominee Zoe Kravitz.







