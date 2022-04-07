'The Crown' is casting the Duchess of Cambridge

“The Crown” is on the lookout for a Duchess of Cambridge lookalike for the final season. The Netflix drama's bosses reportedly put out a casting call to find a lookalike for the minor role in the final series of the show.

The sixth season is set between 1997 and the early 2000s, and the 40-year-old royal met future husband Prince William, 39, at St Andrews University in 2001. An insider told The Sun newspaper: “Having the Duchess of Cambridge starring is an easy win for 'The Crown', as the creators know it will get more people watching. “Particularly as it will show her relationship with William just as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students.

“But since she’s not necessarily a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is essentially a bonus, they’ll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate.” The latest casting call comes after the roles of William and his brother, Prince Harry, 37, were advertised.

The show is looking for young actors aged between 16 and 20 to take on the parts of the siblings. The official casting call read: "Robert Sterne, Casting Director of the Netflix series ’The Crown’ is searching for two exceptional young actors to play Prince William and Prince Harry in the next series. "These are significant roles in the award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Please see photographs for reference."

And they won't need to have any acting experience. It continued: "Shooting will commence late August 2022 in the UK. "No previous professional acting experience required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process."