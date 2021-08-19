'The Crown' to cover Prince Philip's relationship with Penny Bradbourne

Creators of 'The Crown' risk angering the royal family by delving into the relationship between Prince Philip and aristocrat Penny Bradbourne during the new series of the show. Natascha McElhone has joined the cast of the hit Netflix series as Brabourne, with the upcoming series delving into the close relationship she had with the late Duke of Edinburgh – who will be portrayed by Sir Jonathan Pryce – in the 1990s, when the fifth season takes place.

The relationship led to "raised eyebrows" at the time as there was a 32-year-age gap between Philip, who died aged 99 in April, and Penny. An insider told The Sun newspaper: "This is a relationship which naturally raised a few eyebrows and sparked quite a few whispers, but Philip and Penny maintained they were just good friends.

"The makers of 'The Crown' believe it is a relationship worthy of exploring and casting a veteran actor like Natascha is a reflection of how high profile the role is. "But the highly personal relationship is unlikely to be welcomed as a storyline by Her Majesty or the rest of the royal family." The series previously sparked controversy in the second series by portraying Philip as a flirtatious man with an eye for the ladies.