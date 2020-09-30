'The Crown' to premiere season four in November

“The Crown” will premiere its fourth season on November 15, which will star Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The hit Netflix series tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self, and fans will be able to watch the entirety of season four on the streaming service from November 15.

According to a press release, season four of “The Crown” will begin in the late 1970s, where the monarch - played by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four - and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

The storyline will lead to the introduction of the Lady Diana Spencer - who later became Princess Diana when she married Charles - who will be played by Emma Corrin this season.

Meanwhile, season four will also see tensions arise between the Queen and the first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), after Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.