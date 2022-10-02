The drama is attractive on ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ but don’t go rooting for a fairy-tale ending

Reality dating shows, while incredibly entertaining, don’t instil much confidence in the happily-ever-after scenario that we were indoctrinated with since childhood by our favourite fairy tales. In the real world, where individuals are career-focused and looking for love, making the time for it, is a challenge. Also, values differ. And everyone has a list of requirements, some not practical and, dare I say, rather far-fetched.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gosh, I’m starting to sound like Sima Aunty from “Indian Matchmaking”. There is also the issue of individuals being so set in their ways that any sort of compromise results in a knee-jerk reaction. Streaming platforms are saturated with dating shows. Sadly, most of them are on the shallow side like “Too Hot Too Handle” and “Love Island”.

Then there are the shows that offer glimmers of hope, like the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise as well as “Married at First Sight”. But cultural differences and personality clashes prove to be the biggest drawback to any sort of happiness. This brings us to shows like “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” and “Love is Blind: After the Altar”, which returned for a second instalment.

Story continues below Advertisement

The shows, while staying in that social-experiment space, approach dating from a psychological point of view. In this way, it pushes beyond the usual hot-blooded encounters found in shows where the scantily clad cast bemoan their unlucky streak in relationships while stuck in that superficial loop of dating for looks. And that is why I enjoyed “Love is Blind: After the Altar”. Singles are forced to dig a little deeper. To forge meaningful, rather than lustful, connections. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the perfect hosts, too.

Story continues below Advertisement

Based on their experiences, they impart their wisdom to the hopefuls on the show. The couple I rooted for were Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. They were oh-so-adorable together. When you think of the perfect fit, this couple was it. Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee in season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’. That said, the couple who I didn’t think stood a chance were Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. As much as they felt they complemented each other, age played a factor as well as her incessant need for reassurances.

The insecurities were bound to take a toll at some point. Of all the couples, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen were the ones I felt would be in it for the long haul. I could see a perfect wedding, beautiful kids and a great life together. Also, the families on both sides gave the relationship their stamp of approval. They were playful and respectful with one another. They seemed like magic together.

Sadly, there were some couples who didn’t stand a chance from the get-go. Salvador Perez might have struck a chord with Mallory Zapata but he wrestled with doubt, especially after learning of her connection with Jones. Kyle Abrams got a raw deal with Shaina Hurley, in the same way that Deepti Vempati did with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee.

Hurley was uncertain about a future with Abrams, especially with religion being so important to her and him being an atheist. Also, there was zero chemistry. Abhishek Chatterjee proposes to Deepti Vempati in season 2 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix Talking about chemistry, my heart went out to Vempati. She was smitten with Chatterjee, who kept bemoaning the fact that he was not attracted to her as she felt familiar like an aunt. But she ticked all the “other” boxes for him. Talk about a slap in the face.

He was a bona fide douchebag and, going by the cast's reaction to him at the reunion, the most hated member in the group. “Love is Blind: After the Altar” is laden with tears, confusion, heartbreak, lack of communication and jealousy. The connection established in separate pods is mired by the complications of real life. It’s not an easy road for the cast but it is an entertaining one for streamers. I binge-watched the whole season in one go.