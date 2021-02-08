'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' series to release on March 19

After much delay, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starrer series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” will release on March 19. The new television instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe will see Mackie and Stan reprise their roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively from the “Avengers” franchise, for a global adventure that will put their abilities and their patience to test. The journey will unfold after Falcon receives the Captain America shield from superhero retiree Steve Rogers. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as chief writer, the series also stars Daniel Bruhl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. The making of the show hasn't been smooth.

The filming for the show began in January 2019 in Puerto Rico, and postponed due to a string of earthquakes.

The production hit another setback due to the pandemic last July.

The final shots were wrapped in October last year.

Mackie said filming “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” during the coronavirus pandemic was “awful”, because filming conditions have been "rough".

The 42-year-old actor plays Falcon in the upcoming Disney+ miniseries - which is a spin-off of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and has said that filming conditions have been “rough” since returning to set amid the ongoing health crisis.

Previously speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” from his filming location in Czechia, he said: “Everybody’s afraid of each other.

“The food is bad, because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in ziplock bags.

“There’s no football. I missed LeBron winning the championship. It’s crawfish season. I got all kinds of problems going on!

“It’s literally you’re living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble, where they had, like, a barber shop and friends to hang out with.

“No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming, poking you with a stick and saying you have to move. So, it’s rough.”