The final chapter of 'Ozark' is darker and offers a masterclass in gaslighting

It was sheer boredom that first drew me to “Ozark”. After relentlessly scrolling through several streaming platforms, the premise and star clout of the award-winning crime drama series piqued my interest.

I was hooked after episode one. Not just that, I just couldn't stop bingeing. And that’s a testament to creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, as well as the cast. Every season just gets better and the character development is next level.

The fourth and final instalment, which has been divided into two parts of seven episodes, recently dropped on Netflix. If fans thought it couldn’t get any better, they have now been proven wrong. It is, in my opinion, the best one. It’s darker, the characters more menacing and trigger-happy, and the textured storytelling is pure genius. For those not au fait with the show, it centres on the Byrde family, who, through unfortunate circumstances, find themselves relocating from Naperville, Chicago, to Osage Beach, Missouri, where they start a money-laundering business for a Mexican drug cartel.

Martin (aka Marty), played by Jason Bateman, is a financial advisor who got screwed off by an artful business partner. As such, he becomes ensnared in the criminal world. At first, his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) isn’t a fan of the move, nor are their kids Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaetner). The situation is compounded by Wendy’s infidelity, but the couple put aside their differences to ensure the safety of their family.

Aside from settling in at this small town and getting a lay of the land to set up operations, the Byrdes hit another snag when they cross paths with the local crime family – the Snells. Over the seasons, Marty and Wendy have become a powerhouse money-laundering couple. Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore. Picture: Netflix In the latest instalment, it is evident that they have not only mastered the art of gaslighting and playing politics, but they’ve also become badasses in dealing with unforeseen glitches. And in their world, it's an everyday occurrence.

Ruth Langmore’s (Julia Garner) scope is amplified. She’s no longer taking orders, she’s giving them. The unfortunate demise of Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey), who was Wendy’s bipolar brother and Ruth’s love interest, has created a wedge between her and the Byrdes. She decided to partner with a cradle snatching Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), who is now dating Ruth’s cousin Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan).

Of course, what would a new season be without a new character or two to ruffle feathers? And that’s where Javier "Javi" Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera), who is Omar Navarro's (Felix Solis) power-hungry and hotheaded nephew brought in to help run the cartel, and Mel Sattern (Adam Rothenberg), a disgraced former cop turned private investigator looking into locating a missing Helen Pierce. Jessica Frances Dukes as FBI agent Maya Miller. Picture: Netflix Meanwhile, Omar wants out and considers a deal with the FBI, the Byrdes are wanting the same and are pushing forward with establishing the family foundation.

Of course, nothing goes according to plan. As Marty and Wendy wheel and deal to align with their objective, there’s discord within the family as Jonah, who isn’t as onboard with the ruthlessness of his mother and his sister, partners with Ruth. With the bodies piling up, law enforcement – as well as the FBI – is breathing down their neck.