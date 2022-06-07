‘The Shrink Next Door’ edited by top SA film editor Eileen de Klerk

South African film editor Eileen de Klerk is making waves overseas as she works on a string of high-end TV series and Hollywood films. Her most recent accolade being her editorial work on the psychological black comedy-drama, “The Shrink Next Door”, which stars award-winning actors Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd as Marty Markowitz and Dr Herschkopf Ike, respectively.

Kathryn Hahn plays Marty's protective sister Phyllis with Casey Wilson cast as Bonnie. The eight-episode mini-series is based on a true story of Marty and the therapist, who turned his life around and then took it over. Eileen de Klerk. Picture: Supplied When Marty, a neurotic patient first meets Dr Ike, he just wants to get better at boundaries; he then learns all about them and what happens when they are crossed.

From the moment the two meet, Dr Ike takes advantage of Marty and continues to do so for the next 30 years as he ingratiates his way into Marty’s life, his finances and his home. Meanwhile, Phyllis who is powerless to do anything is ostracised from their cult of two. The mini-series is based on a podcast of the same name by investigative journalist Joe Nocera. Developed by Georgia Pritchett, it tackles the art of brainwashing, the importance of emotional and psychological intelligence as well as the ugliness of personal and social codependency.

