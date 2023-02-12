‘The Snow Girl’ is a tense crime drama that gives you Madeleine McCann vibes

If you enjoy whodunits, “The Snow Girl”, a six-part series on Netflix, is worth checking out. At the outset, it gives you Madeleine McCann vibes.

It opens with a family outing with five-year-old Amaya and her parents at a Christmas parade in Málaga, Spain. Amid the excitement of the townsfolk, her dad, while haggling over the price of a purchase, loses sight of her for a few seconds. And that was the last time she is seen. Meanwhile, the police try to explore every avenue, camera footage, to find a lead worth pursuing. The case, which garners national interest, finds an invested cub writer, Miren Rojo (Milena Smit), following it, too.

Despite being discouraged from looking into it, Miren does just that. Her troubled history leaves her more drawn to Amaya’s story. Miren gets the backing of veteran journalist Eduardo (José Coronado) and, despite not trying to impede the current investigation, ends up in the crosshairs of inspector Belén Millán (Aixa Villagrán). The TV show, traversing different time periods, looks at how the case of a missing girl ends up haunting everyone connected to it for years.

As with tragic stories of this nature, marriages end. And while Amaya’s parents are hopeful, they end up drifting apart as resentment and anger build up between them. The story moves at a fast pace. It is intriguing and the characters, especially with their personal struggles, make them more engaging to watch.

