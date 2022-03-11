'The Wife' sex scene with Khanyi Mbau & Mondli Makhoba has fans on social media in a tizz

“The Wife” recently treated viewers to one of the most explicit sex scenes in recent memory between Zandile (played by Khanyi Mbau) and Nkosana (played by Mondli Makhoba). The racy scene has been circulating on social media over the past few hours and has scene fans debating fiercely about whether the two actors had actual sex while shooting the scene.

This comes after Mbau unleashed a series of tweets on Wednesday in which she acknowledged fans' disappointment at the season, and was critical of the show's current direction. "We have let you down, we have not given you what you had anticipated: a love story between Zandile and Nkosana," she said. "That’s what we all hoped to experience. Season 1 had all the romance a wife should experience with her better half and we watched them develop into a married couple and it gave us all the feels."

"Meanwhile, season two hasn't given us enough love and companionship from Zandile and Nkosana, she went on to add. "And that’s why you are all so disappointed, I am too." Perhaps this rant was bait to get fans to tune in and witness this racy new chapter. See how fans have been reacting:

"I don't think they are any actors, that will top Nkosana and Zandile sex scene from the #TheWifeShowmax anytime soon in SA Television, 🤌🏾🔥 I am still confused whether it was real or not 😭😭😭... https://t.co/998tij5R5s" I don't think they are any actors, that will top Nkosana and Zandile sex scene from the #TheWifeShowmax anytime soon in SA Television, 🤌🏾🔥 I am still confused whether it was real or not 😭😭😭... pic.twitter.com/998tij5R5s — 🏳️‍🌈 G R A C I O U S ® ☺ (@_Thembalihle_) March 10, 2022 @Danna_jason reckons we need to get Macc Gee to find out if it was real or not. "Guys meet the only guy who can get us the full details of what was happening behind the scene. Let him pull an interview with Khanyi than we are sorted. #TheWifeShowmax https://t.co/d1lvIauEJT

Guys meet the only guy who can get us the full details of what was happening behind the scene. Let him pull an interview with Khanyi than we are sorted. #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/d1lvIauEJT — Jason King Danna (@danna_jason) March 10, 2022 @Aluta_continua6 is convinced that the sex scene was real." "Yall can Argue alone, this scene was real no one can convince me otherwise 🤣🤣.. Khanyi and Nkosana F**ked Period..🤣🤣 #TheWifeShowmax https://t.co/hL442rbwhZ" "Meet Nkosana the 1st black Man who knows what #Harder actually means Jealous Down uyayenza into yakhe lobhuti 🙊🥴🥺🤧🔥 yhoo #TheWifeShowmax https://t.co/aOlhIn8OiM," added @lisa_maliee.

Meet Nkosana the 1st black Man who knows what #Harder actually means Jealous Down uyayenza into yakhe lobhuti 🙊🥴🥺🤧🔥 yhoo#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/aOlhIn8OiM — The Lord Of The Wings @Arsenal Biggest fan 🏐⚾ (@lisa_maliee) March 10, 2022 @karabeast24 took the moment to give props to Mbau and Pearl Thusi. "Appreciation tweet for Khanyi Mbau and Pearl Thusi. The only SA actresses who give us sex scenes😭🔥🔥#TheWifeShowmax https://t.co/xp9pqeW1JD" Mzali Wami actress Sivenathi Mabuya also chimed in on the sex scene.

"That sex scene on #TheWifeShowmax is gonna be a NO for me. That’s all." That sex scene on #TheWifeShowmax is gonna be a NO for me.



That’s all. — Sivenathi Mabuya🇿🇦 (@sivemabuya) March 10, 2022 Others have been lauding actress Lerato Mvelase, who plays Nomusa, for her acting on the show. "When an actor prepares! 🙏🏾👏🏾