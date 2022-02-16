Theatre couple show off Durban to the world on Facebook

Theatre couple Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert, who are popular for their various side-splitting stage productions such as Marriage for Dummies and Go Big!, have taken a new approach to comedy. The couple have created a Facebook page titled “Welcome 2 Durban” which aims to showcase Durban to the world in a unique and funny way.

Their tag line: “The coolest place to be that has never been seen”. Their hope with the page is to get as many visitors to come to the friendly city, which will in turn boost the economy and get things back to normal. Since the page’s inception the duo have created numerous videos of them exploring the city as their online characters Bruce and Charmaine.

After asking fans for suggestions on where they should go to, they visited places such as the Durban beachfront for a skateboarding lesson, ate a huge roti roll from Sunrise (Johnny’s Roti), shopped at The Golden Hours Family Market and bird-watched at the Umgeni Bird Park among other exciting and adventurous activities. Their videos are funny yet extremely informative and interesting, capturing an online audience of more than 5 000 people. “I love this dude and his wife...he is so cool. Gets hammered by his wife🤣🤣but, he clearly adores her🥰🥰 and puts up with whatever she dishes up...he let's her be the boss!!💪💪,” said top fan Debbie Williams.