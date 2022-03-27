There is life after death as Hollywood’s go-to medium Tyler Henry helps loved ones get closure

Following his TV series, Tyler Henry has become the go-to medium in Hollywood. ‘Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry’ ran for three seasons on E! and, in that time, he amassed a huge fan base as he gave several A-list celebrities the closure they needed.

Story continues below Advertisment

To date, he’s done readings for the likes of Kim Kardashian, LaToya Jackson, Teresa Giudice, Megan Fox, David and Rosanna Arquette, Taye Diggs, Iggy Azalea, Jim Parsons, WWE divas Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, Mellisa Joan Hart, Kendra Wilkinson, NeNe Leakes and Boy George. Of course, TV mediums, while popular, are also viewed with cynicism. I for one, have loved watching his cold readings. Often, he starts by scribbling (and sort of doodling) in a notebook.

He will also ask if the person that he is reading for, has a sentimental object of the person they are hoping to connect with. And sometimes, in the spirit world, it is not always the person they want to speak to that comes through – sometimes it is someone they need to communicate with for whatever reason. Tyler Henry with his partner Clint Godwin and their fur baby. Picture: Netflix Although I enjoyed his first TV show, I feel like his new show “Life After Death with Tyler Henry” on Netflix will resonate more with fans as we get to see a lot more of his personal life. His sexuality has never been a secret and now fans get to meet his partner, Clint Godwin.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the same time, Henry unpacks his past struggles with having to understand this gift from the age of 10, which made him a target for bullies at school. He opens up about contemplating suicide. Tyler Henry with his mom Theresa. Picture: Netflix His mom, Theresa, also gets a lot of screen time as she relives painful childhood memories and tries to reconnect with her biological siblings and the extended family of her late mother. Amid the family side of Henry surfacing, he’s also doing what he does best – help people get closure after the passing of a loved one.

Story continues below Advertisment

His empathy and sincerity make him all the more endearing. And the relief people get when their beliefs are validated are priceless moments that trigger the waterworks. If you are a fan of “Long Island Medium”, you will enjoy this. “Life After Death with Tyler Henry” is streaming on Netflix.