Thuli Phongolo responds to allegations that she was fired from 'The Wife' for being unprofessional

Actress Thuli Phongolo has released a statement clarifying the circumstances around her sudden departure from Showmax’s hit telenovela “The Wife”. Thuli’s character, Lerato, was cut in the latest episodes (episode 28-31) that aired on Showmax.

Her exit was followed by speculation on social media and reports that claimed Thuli's role was “unexpectedly” written out of the show because she was often “missing in action” and “unprofessional”. Earlier this month, Stained Glass, the production company behind the popular telenovela, confirmed to IOL Entertainment that Thuli’s contract had been terminated. “Yes, we can confirm that Thuli Phongolo’s character arc ends in the episodes airing next Thursday, 13 January 2021.

“This was by mutual agreement, due to schedule clashes,” said Stained Glass spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi. Now, in her own statement released by her management, the star has dismissed the claims that she was unprofessional. “Concerning the allegations that have been made in the media relating to Thuli’s professionalism and work commitment, we vehemently would like to refute them as baseless and devoid of substance.

“It is imperative to note Thuli and the producers of the show reached a mutual agreement to end her role on ’The Wife’ pursuant to them agreeing that the production schedules for continued filming were unsuitable for all parties involved.” Thuli's management confirmed her exit and said the role had brought her joy. “Her portrayal of Lerato and working with the cast has brought her immense joy and has made an indelible contribution to her growth and career as an actor.”