T.I. to open up on 'Red Table Talk'









Tip "T.I." Harris at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed T.I. will appear on the next episode of "Red Table Talk". The 39-year-old rapper caused a stir when he admitted last week that he takes 18-year-old Deyjah to the gynaecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact and she is still a virgin and he and wife Tiny have now recorded an interview for Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' in which he will speak about the situation. Jada told "Entertainment Tonight": "My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed. "And of course, he's going to address the controversy that has been swirling. "We just shot that [episode of Red Table Talk] today. And then he and [his wife] Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived, in regards to their marriage. So that will be next Monday."

Following his comments to Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on their 'Ladies Like Us' podcast, the episode has been deleted while Deyjah herself unfollowed her dad on Instagram before deactivating all her social media accounts over the weekend.

And a host of stars spoke out to criticise the 'Live Your Life' hitmaker for his comments.

"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi insisted the rapper has "no right" to see Deyjah's medical records.

She also tweeted alongside a link to an article about T.I.'s comments: "The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality."

And "Orange is the New Black" star Madeline Brewer felt sickened by the admission.

She tweeted: "This makes me feel physically ill. It's abhorrent. This isn't behavior to laugh at or joke about. The level of toxicity and malice and control he's exerting on his own daughters life and bodily autonomy and and privacy. I'm sick (sic)"

Speaking on the podcast, T.I. - whose songs often feature lyrics about sex - opened up about accompanying Deyjah to her annual check-up.

He said: "We'll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor's maintaining a high level of professionalism. He's like, 'Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information' -- I'm like, 'Deyjah, they want you to sign this ... so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?' 'See doc? No problem.'

"So then they come and say, 'Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity.'

"So I say, 'Look doc, she don't ride no horses, she don't ride no bike, she don't play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.' "

T.I. also has three-year-old daughter Heiress, as well as sons Messiah, 19, Domani, 18, Clifford, 15, and Major, 11.