'Tiger King' to return for season 2?

A second season of “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is said to be on the way after Netflix secured the rights to another season. The Netflix series - which told the story of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic and his bitter rivalry with Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin - was a huge hit when it was released on the service in March, and the streaming giant is said to have secured the rights to a follow up season. While Joe - who is currently serving 22 years in prison for plotting to murder Carole - and his husband Dillon Passage are said to be keen to take part in another series, Carole is reportedly holding out for a "seven-figure sum". An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Carole is asking for a seven-figure sum. "It's around the £1 million mark. She wants to plough it into her Florida sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue.

"Taking part in 'Tiger King' opened up her private life and she wants to make sure it's worth her while."

It comes after Carole granted control of Joe's zoo, The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, in June.

A federal judge in the western district court of Oklahoma ruled that Joe previously fraudulently transferred the property to his mother Shirley Schreibvogel, to avoid paying Carole a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

The zoo has been run by Joe's former business partner Jeff Lowe since 2016 but he was given 120 days to vacate the property, including removing all of his animals housed there, before Carole seizes control, according to a copy of the ruling published by the Courthouse News Service.

“Tiger King” producer Rick Kirkham previously admitted he wanted Joe - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - to be "eaten" by his tigers, and insisted the zookeeper was "terrified" of the animals.

He said: "He was terrified of tigers. Terrified of them. The man was such a complicated person.

“He comes out in the Netflix show as being a very tough, rowdy, and - as he says - redneck gay cowboy.

“But the real Joe Exotic was a very weak and a very scared little man.

“He owned a bunch of tigers and a bunch of lions and an entire zoo, but he was very afraid of these animals."