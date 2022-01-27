TikTok sensation Jojo Robinson is bringing realness to 'Real Housewives of Durban' season 2

TikTok sensation Jojo Robinson wants to clear the misconceptions around tattoos in the second season of the “Real Housewives of Durban”, which is set to make its debut on Friday, January 28. Jojo is one of three new wives featured this season, alongside Londie London and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku.

The wife of Durban businessman and former South African kickboxing champion Calven Robinson, Jojo is a tattoo fanatic, artist, and mother to her six-year-old son, Rocco. Why did you decide to be a part of the “Real Housewives of Durban”? I decided to join this season because I wanted to give a new perspective on the tattooed community.

Often people have assumptions about people with tattoos, and I wanted to flip that around and show everyone that you should never judge a book by its cover. I also always wanted to do something on TV and thought this would be a good way to kick-start that. And bring a little sugar and spice to an already amazing group of women. When you told your husband that you were joining the show, what was his reaction?

My husband has been very supportive in everything I do. It took quite a long time for confirmation to come through: it was just sort of hanging in the balance and it was a situation of ‘Am I gonna get it or not?’. The whole time he was supportive and he just said that if it was something that I wanted to do, he’d be there for me. What took the most getting used to? Being in front of a camera or exposing your personal life on national TV?

I battled at first to justify how much I should give. Like, how much should I show? How much should I tell? Can I be myself? Will people like me? I was very worried to be myself because I thought, ‘Okay, maybe I’m going to be too much,’ but then before episode 2 came along, I decided to relax and allow myself to be me. That was the most challenging. I mean, it’s easy to be you in the comfort of your own home but to be you in the comfort of your home with 50 people around you, filming, is difficult.

So what does Jojo bring to this new season? I'm bringing the realness! I say it as it is. The production team laugh at my scenes because what I say ends up coming out really funny. I bring a bit of humour and realness. I’m also bringing a bit of luxury in as well. I have a beautiful life and a beautiful home but I think I am very different from the average person in my situation.

Most people associate housewives with being wealthy and snooty but I'm coming in as an average Jojo. I've got the money and lifestyle and everything that goes with it, but I'm very down to earth. I'm also younger than most people that have this lifestyle. I mean, most people who come to my house think that it's my parents’ house. I don't know a lot of women who have the lifestyle I have and are heavily tattooed. People always assume people with tattoos have nothing.

So I’m hoping to change people’s perspectives of those who are different from them, that we aren't necessarily what you think we are. So I hope people can also just accept me for who I am and see that the tattoos don't define who I am. Is there any lady that you didn't gel with? (Laughs) Not that I didn't gel with.

Nonku and I have had a bit of a run in but we've resolved that issue already. Well, I feel like it's resolved. Whether or not it's resolved in her head, I don’t know. She's a strong personality. Sometimes it's her way or the highway but I understand that because of where she comes from; she's just very strong and independent. But we've got past the issue, I hope. And we've connected on the fact that we have a similar past.

Have there been any cringe-worthy or unexpected moments from the show so far? (Laughs) I can’t give away some of the secrets. There have been some cringe moments; some ‘Oh my word, she didn't say that’ moments.