Timothee Chalamet leads voice cast of Kid Cudi’s animation series

Timothee Chalamet, Jaden Smith, Vanessa Hudgens and more have lent their voices to Kid Cudi’s upcoming Netflix animated series, “Entergalactic”. “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker Kudi - whose real name is Scott Mescudi - has teamed up with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris on the star-studded offering.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch video: A description read: “Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present ‘Entergalactic’, an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari (Mescudi) as he attempts to balance love and success. “Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbour, photographer it-girl Meadow (Jessica Williams).

“An explosion of art, music, and fashion, ‘Entergalactic’ takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.” Chalamet voices Jimmy, Vanessa Karina and Jaden Jordan. The cast also includes Ty Dolla $ign as Ky, Laura Harrier as Carmen, Christopher Abbott as Reed, 070 Shake as Nadia, Keith David as Mr Rager, Teyana Taylor as Boxing Coach, Arturo Castro as Len and Macaulay Culkin as Downtown Pat.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chalamet, 26, and Cudi, 38, recently appeared together in the 2021 comedy disaster flick “Don't Look Up!” for the streaming giant. “Entergalactic” shares a name with Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name, which will serve as the music component of the adult animation. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.