Tom Hiddleston: I’ve always felt an affection for Loki

Actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about what makes his character, Loki, the God of Mischief, the most fun character to portray. Tom Hiddleston also shared that he always felt an affection for Loki and for his vulnerability.

"Having played Loki for such a long time and having had the privilege of inhabiting him at the outset, I've always felt an affection for him and for his vulnerability," Hiddleston said. "But I've been aware through the course of my experience in the Marvel Studios' movies in the first ten years that Loki has a role to play and that as Loki I had to play the villain. Then I had to play the anti-hero," he added. The actor says this is the first chance that he had to see if the mould can be broken and change Loki.

"And this time around is the first chance, perhaps for a while, that I've had to see if we can really break the mold and change him, and retain all the best aspects of him. “But, as I've said, try to get underneath all of his defenses: the defense of his charisma, the defense of his keeping people at arm's length.