'Trace Play' offering free 1-month subscription

"Trace Play" is offering viewers one month free subscription to the online platform. The channel offers viewers exciting and original content that includes afro-urban music and entertainment. Whether you are into fitness, sport, live music or the culture, Trace Play has something for everyone. Love Fitness? Take on the "Star Block Workout", an intense international urban workout show, hosted by Terroll Lewis, an ex-bad buy who has created his own fitness method using on the urban environment. No weights, no stress, all that is needed here is your body weight, a bottle of water and determination. See the likes of Mika Stefano, Stace Holland, Toolz and Farah as they take up his challenges in Johannesburg’s Ellis Park.

Love Football?

Kick-off the month with "Football Stars", a variety show that investigates the lives and lifestyle of some of the world’s most followed European Football stars such as the likes of Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, Phillipe Coutinho and more. Just because there is no live football, does not mean that you cannot watch your favourite footballs heroes and heroines outside the football pitch.

Miss Fight Nights?

Follow the lives of your favourite fighters, inside and outside of the ring and octagon, with "Fight Stars" a sports show that follows the lives and business moves of heavy hitters such as Anthony Joshua, Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao, Wladimir Klitschko and more. The show also deep dives into the lives of fighters who have made it big within Hollywood.

Love Live Music?

Get inspired by your favourite international gospel artists and Michelle Williams (former Destiny’s Child member), the host of "Trace Gospel Live Sessions" an inspirational show that travels around the USA featuring a number of exciting and varied live gospel acts performing various sub-genres, all on one stage. Want to watch more live shot concerts? Check out the acts of J. Perry Kiyes Ou Ye, Flavour, Adekunle Gold Lagos and Wyclef & Friends on Trace Live.

All About The Culture?

Get versed on the culture of rap from some of the cultures most respected journalists, label associates, label owners, musicians and commentators with "Urban Stories", a collection of short documentaries that investigate the many layers of rap. Hear first-hand from the women who challenge the stereotype of women in rap such as Queen Latifah or Sister Souljah, the business of beefing and the origins of bling bling.

Viewers can take advantage of the 1-month free subscription by using the promo code “FREE”.

Download the Trace App on Apple App Store or Google Play Store and enjoy entertainment on the move.