Travis Scott and Stormi Webster. Picture: Netflix

American rapper Travis Scott's documentary, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly", debuted on Netflix on Wednesday and his fans are losing their minds. In this exclusive look at one of music's most dynamic superstars, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" straps viewers into a front-row seat of Scott’s life in the months surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album "Astroworld".

Intercut with footage from his live shows and nostalgic home video footage from Scott’s childhood, this documentary follows Travis’ life-changing moments, including becoming a father, performing at the Super Bowl and recreating "Astroworld" for his hometown and fans.

Watch the "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" trailer below:

Taking to Twitter, the "Stop Trying To Be God" rapper's fans are sharing their thoughts on the documentary.

Travis Scott’s documentary was AMAZING. watching him get excited about his music and everything warmed my heart 🥺 — bri 🍓 (@briiannnamariee) August 28, 2019

Travis Scott is so amazing guys. — bébé 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@__atlarelang) August 28, 2019

Why am I trying to find myself on the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly documentary @4:00 AM acting I don’t have class in 6 hours. pic.twitter.com/9pfVYBXKIa — Jeffrey Heng (@Jeffrey1_) August 28, 2019

That travis Scott documentary gave me goosebumps from start to finish. No pun intended — aishabirley (@AishaBirley) August 28, 2019

travis scott’s documentary is actually really inspiring — $avior ✞ (@riovaz1) August 28, 2019

Look Mom I Can Fly was fucking great Travis Scott is the FUCKING GOAT pic.twitter.com/pZVEtmaZxF — H$ aLITjandro (@Alejaay23) August 28, 2019

After watching the new Travis Scott doc #LookMomICanFly , I’m still pissed Cardi B won best rap album over him 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Matthew Slagle (@matthewslagle7) August 28, 2019

I just finished watching Look Mom I Can Fly and this is all I gotta say about Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/z6juumngso — cactus_ jackk92🎠🎢 (@bathingsupreme_) August 28, 2019

Everything in this documentary is remarkable. Travis Scott has made it this far, made great achievements and took a robbery of a Grammy he should've won. Travis Scott you are truly inspiring and have touched every single one of our hearts with ASTROWORLD and your music. Thank you https://t.co/xzU8mdK4LK — Christopher Noel (@TheYoungFilm) August 28, 2019

Scott joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé who have tour/performance documentaries on the global streaming platform.

The "Brown Skin Girl" singer surprised everyone earlier this year when it was revealed that her 2018 Coachella performance and behind the scenes, titled "Homecoming", would be released on Netflix.

The social media campaign for the documentary quickly took over the conversation on Twitter with the "Find Your Way Back" singer landing several Emmy nominations for the film.