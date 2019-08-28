Travis Scott and Stormi Webster. Picture: Netflix

American rapper Travis Scott's documentary, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly", debuted on Netflix on Wednesday and his fans are losing their minds. 

In this exclusive look at one of music's most dynamic superstars, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" straps viewers into a front-row seat of Scott’s life in the months surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album "Astroworld". 

Intercut with footage from his live shows and nostalgic home video footage from Scott’s childhood, this documentary follows Travis’ life-changing moments, including becoming a father, performing at the Super Bowl and recreating "Astroworld" for his hometown and fans.

Watch the "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" trailer below: 

Taking to Twitter, the "Stop Trying To Be God" rapper's fans are sharing their thoughts on the documentary. 

Scott joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé who have tour/performance documentaries on the global streaming platform. 

The "Brown Skin Girl" singer surprised everyone earlier this year when it was revealed that her 2018 Coachella performance and behind the scenes, titled "Homecoming", would be released on Netflix. 

The social media campaign for the documentary quickly took over the conversation on Twitter with the "Find Your Way Back" singer landing several Emmy nominations for the film. 