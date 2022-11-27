Trevor Noah is a riot on stage as he offers his take away on Covid-19, Donald Trump and Indian cuisine

So in a few days’ time, Trevor Noah will officially hang up his boots as the host of “The Daily Show”. But that doesn’t extend to his stand-up comedy shows. While South Africans are eagerly awaiting his return to the stage in September next year, Noah is killing it on the comedy circuit in the US.

And Netflix has recently dropped his comedy special “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” on the streaming platform. “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”. Trevor Noah in Toronto. Picture: Matt Wilson Netflix 2022 True to form, he doesn’t miss a beat with his observational humour while remaining truly patriotic to the African continent. That’s what is perhaps most admirable about him: it doesn’t matter how big a name he has become in Hollywood, he remains humble, grounded and proudly South African.

With Covid-19 lingering in the shadows like an abusive ex, the world is ready to return to normal – and so is Noah. In his set, which is filmed in Toronto, Canada, he tackled the politics around the coronavirus saga. And he delivered it in his trademark disarming way of educating and entertaining at the same time. He poked fun at how the African continent handled the crisis better than the West, even though it wasn’t acknowledged.

Of course, he could not not have a go at the former US president Donald Trump, who, let’s be honest, is comedy gold. Now Noah also has a knack for voices and he doesn’t hold back. His skit around Indian curry is hilarious. Talk about packing a punch – he does that and then some. At the moment, tickets for his “Off the Record” tour are selling out fast in the US. And if you missed Noah’s sidesplitting anecdotes, this show, with new material, will not disappoint.