YouTube released the YouTube Rewind 2019, celebrating the biggest moments on the platform in 2019.
The top 10 trending videos in South Africa reflect the evolution of YouTube itself, from scripted entertainment to unintentional viral content.
From Trevor Noah playing "Who’d you rather?" on "The Ellen Show" to that video of a pastor bringing a dead man back to life, sports highlights and Kwesta’s wedding, the list reflects the spirit of Mzansi and everything that makes South Africans laugh, cry, sigh and share their video favourites.