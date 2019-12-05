Trevor Noah, Sjava & Sam Smith most watched on YouTube in Mzansi









Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram/betsnewman YouTube released the YouTube Rewind 2019, celebrating the biggest moments on the platform in 2019.

The top 10 trending videos in South Africa reflect the evolution of YouTube itself, from scripted entertainment to unintentional viral content.

From Trevor Noah playing "Who’d you rather?" on "The Ellen Show" to that video of a pastor bringing a dead man back to life, sports highlights and Kwesta’s wedding, the list reflects the spirit of Mzansi and everything that makes South Africans laugh, cry, sigh and share their video favourites.

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2019 are based on views, shares, comments, likes and more. YouTube Rewind brings together the biggest viral videos featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, mainstream and current affairs personalities.





YouTube’s Rewind video has taken on a fresh look and feel this year, featuring a montage of clips from the top videos, channels and moments of the year set to a soundtrack from powerhouse artists Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish - as well as the latest release from Glass Animals, featuring artist on the rise, Denzel Curry.

Top 15 Videos watched in South Africa in 2019, excluding major music labels

The Ellen Show - Trevor Noah Plays 'Who’d You Rather?'

Anton Koen - Wheel and Car Thief Syndicate Apprehended by NoJack Baby Beast - Assisted by The Avenger

Lasizwe Dambuza - South African Drive-Thru’s ( The difference between K.F.C vs MacD vs Chicken Lick... - Lasizwe

Trendz RSA - MAMLAMBO FROM UZALO HER LAVISH LIFESTYLE

Gemini Blessed TV - Uzalo Actors & Their Partners/Kids in Real Life

Multimedia LIVE - Mzansi shooketh after video of pastor bringing 'dead man' back to life goes viral

Trend Wave - 10 MOST FUNNY PENALTY KICKS IN FOOTBALL

VolcanoShow - Match Chain Reaction Amazing Fire Domino VOLCANO ERUPTION

SuperSport - UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

America’s Got Talent - DJ Arch Jr: The World's Youngest DJ Delivers Jaw-Dropping Act - America's Got Talent: The Champions

MarkAngelComedy - COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)

carwow - AMG A35 v BMW M140i v Golf R v Audi S3 v Focus RS - DRAG RACE, ROLLING RACE & BRAKE TEST

Beastly - I Was Spat Out By A Whale | SNAPPED IN THE WILD

Power Vision - Experiment: Coca Cola and Mentos

Mongameli Tv - KWESTA's WEDDING (FULL)

Top 15 Music Videos watched by South Africans in 2019