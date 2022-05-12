Tweeps can’t stop raving about ‘Savage Beauty’

Several hours into the global launch of Netflix’s newest African series “Savage Beauty” and it’s trending on social media, with viewers raving about the gripping narrative and it’s formidable cast. The series thrusts viewers into the world of beauty, underpinned by secrets and revenge.

Story continues below Advertisment

A-list actress Nthati Moshesh is a fan favourite. She is killing it in her role as the powerful matriarch, Grace Bhengu, an influential character who knows what she wants and will stop at nothing to get it. @Mandie_Mayniac tweeted: “Grace is such a toxic bulldozer, most of the Bhengu misery stems from her. Also, Mam Nthathi is such a legend! #SavageBeauty”. Grace is such a toxic bulldozer, most of the Bhengu misery stems from her.

Also, Mam Nthathi is such a legend!#SavageBeauty — hi... i'm octopus... 🇿🇼 (@Mandie_Mayniac) May 12, 2022 “#SavageBeauty Just Few seconds on Episode1, already Her energy, Personality and attitude speaks volumes. She is my fighter👑,” tweeted @beko_simnikiwe.

#SavageBeauty Just Few seconds on Episode1, already Her energy, Personality and attitude speaks volumes. She is my fighter👑 pic.twitter.com/6snzAeAzP1 — NIKI BEKO EMPIRE (@beko_simnikiwe) May 12, 2022 Produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa, the show has given tweeps much to talk about. “First episode - visually stunning. Great direction. It's always the small details for me. I really, really like the pace. The jury is still out on the story though. “It's giving Mzansi Magic telenovela😏😏. I'll binge the rest over the weekend. #SavageBeauty,” tweeted @JustOneRedRose.

Story continues below Advertisment

First episode - visually stunning. Great direction. It's always the small details for me. I really, really like the pace. The jury is still out on the story though. It's giving Mzansi Magic telenovela😏😏. I'll binge the rest over the weekend. #SavageBeauty — Miss Rose (@JustOneRedRose) May 12, 2022 @bslekgoathi1 said: “Mr & Mrs Bhengu are a true reflection of Bonnie & Clyde. I swear toxic relationships are exciting”. Mr & Mrs Bhengu are a true reflection of Bonnie & Clyde. I swear toxic relationships are exciting#SavageBeauty pic.twitter.com/XPJSCuYB37 — Sweeter (@bslekgoathi1) May 12, 2022 “Savage Beauty” tells the story of Zinhle Manzini, played by Rosemary Zimu, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past who single-mindedly pursues revenge for a hellish crime committed by a powerful family, the Bhengus. Grace and Don Bhengu, played by Moshesh and Dumisani Mbebe, rule their beauty empire and family with an iron fist and become increasingly ruthless as they try to unmask an enemy who wants to see their life’s work reduced to ashes.

Story continues below Advertisment