Tweeps react to Sorisha Naidoo putting her foot down in ‘Real Housewives Of Durban’ 3

The latest season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” has dropped on Showmax and social media users are already living for the drama.
In the first episode viewers got to see the return of Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo, and welcomed new housewives, Mbali Ngiba, Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, who replaced Londie London, Thobile Mseleku and Nonkanyiso Conco from season two.
The episode topped Twitter trends list with everyone talking about the new and improved version of “goody-two-shoes” Sorisha.
If the first episode is anything to go by, it looks as if Sorisha will be the one serving up Nonku, and any other housewife that steps on her toes, on a platter.
According to tweeps, they loved seeing this “mean girl” side of Sorisha. Also making an entrance is Slindile aka Slee. Tweeps are loving her vibe and beauty.
Grammys host Trevor Noah and executive producer Ben Winston weigh in on the live show
Sir Trill says he hasn’t received a cent from DJ Maphorisa: ‘It’s tiring and mentally damaging’
Alec Baldwin 'missed firearm training' on set of ‘Rust’
Mark Pilgrim shares his latest health update after being silent for a week
Here’s how tweeps reacted to the show.
@Rori_Ramorena said: “#RHODurban WOW! Sorisha is giving mean girl vibes 🤣🤣🤣 and I love it 🥰.”
#RHODurban WOW! Sorisha is giving mean girl vibes 🤣🤣🤣 and I love it 🥰— Rori Ramo (@Rori_Ramorena) February 2, 2023
@Wanda_Mp wrote: “#RHODurban S3 is about to be lit! It feels like Slee is going to be my fav on this show 🤭❤❤.”
#RHODurban S3 is about to be lit! It feels like Slee is going to be my fav on this show 🤭❤❤— WANDA BOY 👑 (@Wanda_Mp) February 2, 2023
@Kagee_bbl said: “I guess Sorisha is in her season 7 Cynthia (RHOA) era, huh? I can tell it's going to annoy me and entertain me all at once 🤣 #RHODurban.”
I guess Sorisha is in her season 7 Cynthia (RHOA) era, huh? I can tell it's going to annoy me and entertain me all at once 🤣 #RHODurban— Bug's momma. (@Kagee_bbl) February 2, 2023
@Shokie01 commented: “Sorisha is gonna eat these mean girls up this season & I'm here for it😂🔥 #RHODurban.“
Sorisha is gonna eat these mean girls up this season & I'm here for it😂🔥 #RHODurban— SHÖKÏË (@Shokie01) February 2, 2023
@Mpumendimande said: “Lmao I love the shady Sorisha. #RHODurban.”
Lmao I love the shady Sorisha. #RHODurban— Lelo. (@Mpumendimande) February 2, 2023
Guys Sorisha is in her villian era and I love it😭😭😂😂#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/AZhJww6V7t— Boka🗡🦋🐺 (@BokangM93878694) February 1, 2023
Me when Sorisha called Nonku out at the table exactly the same way Nonku tried to embarrass Slee at that poor excuse of an introduction. A taste of her own medicine was not so nice huh?🤣 #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/RvLfsRlspm— Chris Brown's daughter. (@wandileeeeee) February 1, 2023
New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Durban” drop every Friday on Showmax.