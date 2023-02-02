Tweeps react to Sorisha Naidoo putting her foot down in ‘Real Housewives Of Durban’ 3

The latest season of “The Real Housewives of Durban” has dropped on Showmax and social media users are already living for the drama. In the first episode viewers got to see the return of Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo, and welcomed new housewives, Mbali Ngiba, Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, who replaced Londie London, Thobile Mseleku and Nonkanyiso Conco from season two.

Story continues below Advertisement

The episode topped Twitter trends list with everyone talking about the new and improved version of “goody-two-shoes” Sorisha. If the first episode is anything to go by, it looks as if Sorisha will be the one serving up Nonku, and any other housewife that steps on her toes, on a platter. According to tweeps, they loved seeing this “mean girl” side of Sorisha. Also making an entrance is Slindile aka Slee. Tweeps are loving her vibe and beauty.

Here’s how tweeps reacted to the show. @Rori_Ramorena said: “#RHODurban WOW! Sorisha is giving mean girl vibes 🤣🤣🤣 and I love it 🥰.” #RHODurban WOW! Sorisha is giving mean girl vibes 🤣🤣🤣 and I love it 🥰 — Rori Ramo (@Rori_Ramorena) February 2, 2023 @Wanda_Mp wrote: “#RHODurban S3 is about to be lit! It feels like Slee is going to be my fav on this show 🤭❤❤.”

Story continues below Advertisement

#RHODurban S3 is about to be lit! It feels like Slee is going to be my fav on this show 🤭❤❤ — WANDA BOY 👑 (@Wanda_Mp) February 2, 2023 @Kagee_bbl said: “I guess Sorisha is in her season 7 Cynthia (RHOA) era, huh? I can tell it's going to annoy me and entertain me all at once 🤣 #RHODurban.” I guess Sorisha is in her season 7 Cynthia (RHOA) era, huh? I can tell it's going to annoy me and entertain me all at once 🤣 #RHODurban — Bug's momma. (@Kagee_bbl) February 2, 2023 @Shokie01 commented: “Sorisha is gonna eat these mean girls up this season & I'm here for it😂🔥 #RHODurban.“ Sorisha is gonna eat these mean girls up this season & I'm here for it😂🔥 #RHODurban — SHÖKÏË (@Shokie01) February 2, 2023 @Mpumendimande said: “Lmao I love the shady Sorisha. #RHODurban.”

Story continues below Advertisement